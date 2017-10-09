Preston Council release audio of dog barking to highlight issue of noise nuisance

Secret recording equipment has shown the scale of the disturbance residents had to put up with from a barking dog.

Preston Magistrates' Court

The audio was one of 13 separate clips made in a tormented Preston homeowner's bedroom - more than 100m away from the small holding where the dog had been left.

It was used in evidence against the animal's owners, Mick and Ruth Newton, of The Boulevard, Frenchwood, Preston, who admitted three breaches of a noise abatement notice.

The order had been served in connection with the dog barking excessively at their smallholding at the Evergreen Nurseries compound on Esplanade, Preston, after the noisy animal triggered a series of complaints to Preston Council from fed up residents.

But the noise continued, and in February the excessive barking was recorded on three separate days.

Mr Newton, 57, told Preston Magistrates' Court the smallholding had been a therapeutic place for him after he broke his back in seven places in an accident seven years ago and suffered a massive heart attack.

He and his 55-year-old wife were told to pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Preston City Council have now released the audio to highlight the issue of noise nuisance.

Coun Peter Moss, cabinet member for planning and regulation, reminded residents they can report noise nuisance via the council's website.

He said: “This conviction sends out a clear message that excessive noise levels and being inconsiderate towards your neighbours will not be tolerated.

“The audio is one of 13 recordings made that morning from a bedroom over one hundred metres away from where the dog was kept.

“It’s easy to report noise nuisance via the council’s website.

"No-one should have to endure that kind of distress in their own home.”