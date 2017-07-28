'Predatory' rapist from Preston sentenced to eight years

A 29-year-old man from Preston has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for the rape of a 24-year-old local woman last year.

Mohammed Mukhtar Mahmoud of Osbourne Street, Preston was convicted at Preston Crown Court on June 12 after being found guilty of two offences of rape following a week-long trial. He was sentenced today at Manchester Crown Court.

On April 30 2016, following a night out with friends in Preston City Centre, the victim became separated from her friends and was trying to find her way home.

She left the nightclub she had been in at around 4am where she was first seen by Mahmoud. He carried on watching her for a short period before he approached her, taking advantage of the fact she had been drinking and her clear vulnerability.

He then ushered her into a taxi and took her to his home address where the offence took place.

Detective Inspector Martin Pearson who lead the investigation said, “Mahmoud acted in a predatory fashion, and it was clear from both CCTV and witness accounts that the victim was clearly under the influence of alcohol to the point where she was incapable in any way, shape or form, able to consent to any sexual activity.

“I am pleased that the judge has seen fit to issue him with a significant sentence, in my opinion, he is a very worrying and dangerous individual who I am glad to say is now off the streets of Preston.

“Fortunately, the victim had the confidence to come forward and report what had happened to her and I genuinely hope that this sentence has provided some closure for her. I hope it also reassures anyone else that we will seriously investigate any reports made to us and do all we can to bring offenders to justice and get them off our streets.”

To report a rape or sexual offence ring 101 or use 999 if you feel you are in immediate danger.

If you feel unable to report it to the police straight away, tell someone you trust. You can speak to your GP or you can also self-refer to the SAFE Centre, a specialist unit at Preston Royal Hospital. They can offer counselling and support and can be contacted on 01772 523344.

If you have been a victim of crime, whether recently or in the past, Lancashire Victim Services are also here to help. They provide emotional support, information and practical help, regardless of whether you have reported the crime to the police. All their services are free and confidential - call 0300 323 0085.