Police want to speak with man who was seen with young girl in supermarket

Detectives are appealing for information to trace a man after an incident in Colne.

Police want to speak to the man after he was seen with a five year old girl in the Asda store in Corporation Street at about 1-30pm yesterday.

The girl was with her mother who lost sight of her for a short time before seeing her with the man.

He is described as white, dark hair, late teens, wearing a checked jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

Det. Con. Lee Walker, of Burnley CID, said: “It isn’t clear at this stage exactly what has happened, if anything, but we need to trace this man so we can establish the sequence of events that took place in the store and I would appeal for anyone who knows him, or indeed the man himself, to make contact with the police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0785 of today (Saturday, December 10th)