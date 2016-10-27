Police visit nail bars, car washes and takeaways in anti-slavery week

A TOTAL of nine carwashes, three takeaways and one nail bar were visited by Lancashire Police during modern slavery week.

As part of the week, aimed at raising awareness of modern slavery, officers also held a conference on the problem.

A total of 47 foreign nationals were spoken with to ensure that they hadn’t been trafficked or forced to work against their will.

No welfare issues were raised but one juvenile was removed from a car wash and safeguarded, whilst a number of people were arrested by Immigration Enforcement.

Officers also visited hotels and massage parlours in Blackpool and Morecambe.

DS Tony Atkins said: “It has been a really successful week and enabled us to gather a large amount of intelligence to help us build up a picture of activity across the county.

“Despite the fact no slavery or trafficking offences were uncovered, our activity shows our commitment to rooting out this type of crime and we will continue to target those who choose to exploit others.”