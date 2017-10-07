Police 'urgently trying to find' man who vanished after leaving work

A police sergeant said he is 'very concerned' about a missing man who hasn't been seen since leaving work on Wednesday morning.

Andrew Eastham, 62, left his workplace on Progress Business Park, Orders Lane, Kirkham, at around 10.15am, and may have travelled to Barrow in Cumbria, police said.

Officers are now urging people to be on the lookout for Mr Eastham, from Thornton, and said he 'could be getting around in his black Audi A4' car.

Sgt Mark Macintyre from Blackpool Police said: "We are very concerned for Mr Eastham's state of mind and need to find him. If you have seen him or know where he may be, please contact us immediately."

Mr Eastham was described as white, around 5ft7in tall, of medium build, with grey receding hair.

Call 01253604088 with any information. Those struggling to get an answer can call 101, quoting LC-2017-10006-0504.