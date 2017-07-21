Police sting car in Wesham

Have your say

Two men were arrested last night after the car they were travelling in failed to stop for the police.

Officers say they originally attempted to stop the car following an "altercation" on the Promenade in Blackpool at around 9.55pm.

The car containing two men then made off at speed.

Police later sighted the car in the Wesham area where it was brought to a stop using a police stinger.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We tried to stop the car in Blackpool but it made off at speed.

"The car was spotted later on Fleetwood Road. We used a stinger to bring it to a stop at around 11.30pm.

"The driver was arrested but the passenger made off - he was arrested a short time later."

Both men remain in custody this morning.