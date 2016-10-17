Police smash suspected smuggling operation at Kirkham open prison

Police have smashed a suspected drugs and contraband smuggling operation at Kirkham open prison.

Lancashire Police said officers responding to a call about a van parked close to the facility’s perimeter fence yesterday discovered alcohol, clothes, mobile phones, cash, suspected steroids, and syringes.

They were called at around 7.30pm after the blue and white VW Caddy was seen near the fence, close to the MOT test centre in Freckleton Road, while two prisoners inside the prison grounds were also seen acting suspiciously, a spokeswoman said.

Officers followed the van and pulled it over on the A674 as it was heading towards Blackburn, before a search uncovered a package containing the items. The van was later taken away on a flatbed truck.

An inmate was also found by prison staff to have alcohol and cash on him, which police believe had been thrown over the fence.

A 27-year-old man from Wigan has been arrested and bailed until Sunday, December 18, while bosses at the minimum security prison have also launched an investigation.

The Ministry of Justice has yet to comment.