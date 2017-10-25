Police seeking Fulwood man

Have you seen this man?

Gary Hampson is wanted by police in connection with offences in the Preston area.

Officers want to find Hampson, 18, from Fulwood, following two incidents last month.

Around 7.30pm on September 12 a log was thrown at a vehicle in Whitmore Drive causing damage.

The owner of the car, a 33-year-old man, was then threatened with a machete.

A day later, around 8.20pm, a 46-year-old man was assaulted with a piece of wood in Grizedale Crescent.

Hampson is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build. He has a scar on his right arm from his little finger to his elbow.

He also has links to the Preston area.

Police are appealing for information and urging anyone who knows where he is to contact officers.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Officers are actively seeking information leading to Hampson’s arrest.

“We would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police immediately.

“Anyone harbouring or helping Hampson could potentially face prosecution.

“We will continue to follow-up on every lead we receive. The net is closing in and this matter will not go away until Hampson has been found.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email 632@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 1370 of September 12.

Alternatively, independent charity crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.