Police search for 'vulnerable' missing man

A man who has been described as "vulnerable" by friends has gone missing from his home in Lancashire.

More top stories: Could tramway solve Preston's traffic chaos?

Police say Graham Campbell, 42, was last seen around 2am today (Thursday, October 26) in the Harwood Lane area in Great Harwood.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of stocky build with short blond hair. He has a beard and was wearing a black puffer jacket and possibly a watch at the time of his disappearance.

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Insp Andy Willis, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned following Graham’s disappearance.

“We would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0212 of October 26.