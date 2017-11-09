Police search for missing sex offender

Police are searching for a convicted sex offender who was last seen in Lancashire.

Daniel Farmer, 23, who was released on bail to an address in Lydia Street, Accrington, is wanted by police on recall to prison after he breached his notification requirements.

He was jailed in 2012 for inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register. Following a separate investigation, the 23-year-old was charged and convicted of assault.

Police say Farmer, formerly of Hazelbottom Road, Crumpsall, Manchester, went missing on Monday, November 6.

Farmer has links to the Salford and Stockport areas.

Detectives are advising anyone who sees Farmer not to approach him, but to instead contact police.

Det Sgt Steve Munro, of Lancashire Police, said: “Farmer has been wanted for several days now and is in breach of his notification requirements.

“He has strong links to the Manchester area and we believe he is likely to be somewhere in the city.

“I would advise anyone with information about Farmer’s location to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0019 of November 7.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org