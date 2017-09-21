Police search for driver after crash in Penwortham

Police are searching for a driver who was involved in a crash in Penwortham early this morning.

The one-vehicle accident happened on Leyland Road at around 3.30am on Thursday, September 21, say police.

The man is described as a white male in his 30s who is around 5ft 7ins tall of medium build.

A spokesman said: "We are currently trying to locate the driver of a vehicle that crashed.

"The accident happened on Leyland Road and the driver is believed to have made off.

"If you have information please contact police."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0093 of September 21.