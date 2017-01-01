Police probe death of man in his 60s found in street

Detectives are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Preston.

Officers were called by the ambulance service this morning (Sunday) at around 8.30am after a man, possibly in his 60s, was found unconscious and partially clothed on Hammond Street, near to Plungington Community Centre.

Police sealed off an area around Barlow Street in Preston after a body was discovered. Police at the scene. PIC BY ROB LOCK 1-1-2017

He had suffered a head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a critical condition but died later.

DI Pete Danby from Preston Police said “We are still very much in the early stages of our enquiries including trying to identify the victim and are trying to piece together his movements and how he came about these injuries.

“It is possible that he was assaulted by another man near to or on Brook Street as we have found some clothing there which may belong to the victim.

“Did you see the victim wandering around the area? Do you think you saw the offender? If you have any information that could assist us, please get in touch.

“I would like to reassure local residents that we have a team of officers investigating this and we have stepped up our presence in the area.”

A post mortem examination to establish the cause of the man’s death will take place in due course.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident reference 768 of January 1, 2017.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.