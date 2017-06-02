Police probe bank break-in

Police are investigating a break-in at a Leyland bank.

Officers were called to the Royal Bank of Scotland on Towngate at 11am on Friday

A Lancashire police spokesman said: “Two men are reported to have broken into the rear of the bank before leaving the scene in a blue BMW 320 X Drive. The car was abandoned on Briarwood Close in Leyland and has since been recovered.

“Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation and enquiries are on-going. Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 quoting log 475 of June 2.”

No further information was made available.