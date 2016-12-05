Police launch CCTV appeal after man punches speaker at Baffitos in Ashton-on-Ribble

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a speaker was punched at Baffitos Restaurant in Ashton-on-Ribble.

Police were called to the Navigation Way restaurant at around 9pm on Saturday, 12 November after reports of an altercation inside the restaurant.

It is believed a man punched a speaker which caused it to fall into other sound equipment causing around £800 worth of damage.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may be able to help with their investigation.

Anybody with information can contact the police on 101 using the reference SA1615250.