Police launch appeal to find man wanted on recall to prison

Detectives are appealing for information to trace a man with links to Blackpool who is wanted on recall to prison.

Ben France, aged 26, from Huddersfield, is wanted on recall to prison where he was serving a sentence for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also has a previous conviction for burglary and is known to spend time in the Colne Valley area, particularly Golcar and Milnsbridge.

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, short brown hair and unshaven.

Kirklees CID would like to hear from anyone who has information about Ben France.

DC Victoria Catania of Kirklees CID, said: "We are urgently appealing to members of the public for any information about the whereabouts of Ben France.

"Members of the public are advised not to approach him directly but instead call the police immediately.

"Anyone with any information as to Ben France's whereabouts is asked to contact DC Victoria Catania via 101 quoting reference 13160329747 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

