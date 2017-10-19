A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in Preston, say police.
The 22-year-old man was arrested by police on Monday evening following a number of exposure incidents close to the University of Central Lancashire earlier in the month.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested by police in connection with exposure offences close to the university.
"Police received several reports of a man exposing himself to women on campus earlier this month.
"Following extensive enquiries a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and has been bailed with conditions to November 9."
Police enquiries into the incidents are on-going.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.