A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in Preston, say police.

The 22-year-old man was arrested by police on Monday evening following a number of exposure incidents close to the University of Central Lancashire earlier in the month.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested by police in connection with exposure offences close to the university.

"Police received several reports of a man exposing himself to women on campus earlier this month.

"Following extensive enquiries a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and has been bailed with conditions to November 9."

Police enquiries into the incidents are on-going.