Police in dramatic car chase

Up to eight police vehicles have been spotted in pursuit of a speeding car near Leyland this afternoon.

Reports say a white VW Golf was being chased along Schleswig Way by a posse of patrol cars.

An eyewitness said: “It was pretty frightening stuff. The Golf must have been doing up to 100 mph and there were seven or eight police cars chasing it.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police was unable to give details of the incident at the moment.