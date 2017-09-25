Police in dramatic car chase

Up to eight police vehicles have been spotted in pursuit of a speeding car near Leyland this afternoon.
Reports say a white VW Golf was being chased along Schleswig Way by a posse of patrol cars.
An eyewitness said: “It was pretty frightening stuff. The Golf must have been doing up to 100 mph and there were seven or eight police cars chasing it.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police was unable to give details of the incident at the moment.
