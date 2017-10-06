Police hunt missing Chorley teenager

Police are searching for a teenager from Chorley who has been missing for a week.

Joshua Stock, from Clayton-le-Woods, was last seen at around 7pm on September 30 in the Preston Road area.

He is described as white, of slim build with cropped blonde hair. He was wearing a black overcoat, hoody, grey jogging pants and red and black trainers at the time of his disappearance.

He has links to the Blackpool and Chester areas.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Joshua has been missing for several days now and we are concerned for his welfare.

“If you have seen him, or know where he is, please contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1368 of October 1.