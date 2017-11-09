Police hunt after thieves hold-up Morecambe petrol station

Police are hunting two-thieves after a petrol station worker in Morecambe was held up during an early morning raid.

Two men are reported to have entered the Texaco Garage on Regent Road at around 4.15am on November 9.

Police say one of the men went for a look around the shop while the other approached a member of staff at the counter.

A spokesman for the police said: "The staff member was threatened by the man who took tobacco and cigarettes.

"He demanded cash from the shop worker but was refused.

"Both of the men then made off from the scene."

Nobody is believed to have been injured during the incident.

Police are now asking for anyone who can help them with their enquries to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 103 of November 9.