Police growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing student

Police are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for a student not seen in Preston for more than a week.

Serafina Marosha Masubo has been missing since 11.35pm on October 8.

She was last seen leaving the university library in St Peter’s Square at UCLan’s Preston campus.

Serafina is described as black, 5ft, with very long black hair and of large build.

She was last seen wearing a white top with navy tracksuit bottoms and a green jacket.

PC Steve Birtles of Lancashire Police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Serafina. This is out of character for Serafina and I would appeal to anyone who sees her or knows where she might be to get in touch with us. I’d also ask Serafina herself to contact us if she sees this appeal to let us know she is okay.”

Serafina is originally from Cardiff but is currently studying in Preston.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1059 of 13th October 2016.