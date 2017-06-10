Police concerned for man missing from hospital

Police in Preston becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 28-year-old man who has gone missing from hospital in Preston.

Christopher Murphy was last seen at Royal Preston Hospital at around 12.30pm on Wednesday 7th June. He is believed to have left the site and has not been seen or heard from since.

He is originally from the London area and it is possible he may have travelled there. It is believed that he travelled to Bristol and Weymouth in April so it is possible that he may have links there.

PC John Bantios-Harkin, of Preston Police, said: “This is extremely out of character for Chris and we are asking anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to contact us as soon as possible. Similarly we would also urge Chris, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch to let us know he is safe.”

Chris is described as white, of medium build, with short, red hair in a ‘Mohican’ style. He is a wheelchair user. He has two tattoos on his right arm – one of a female name and one of a scribble.

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 1613 of 7th June..

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.