Police concerned about missing Preston man

An appeal has been launched after a 59-year-old man went missing from his home address in Preston over a week ago.

Philip James was last seen at around 8.30 on August 30 by his housemate at his home address in Preston, say police.

He is described as white, slim build, 5 ft 5 inches tall, wearing dark jogging bottoms and a dark t-shirt. Philip has links to the Blackpool area and may have made his way over there.

A police spokesman said: "We are concerned for the welfare of a Philip who has gone missing from his home address.

"If you have any information please contact police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20170901-0782."