Police close Lancaster flat to dealers

A closure notice has been served on a flat in Lancaster following complaints of drug dealing, noise and anti-social behaviour.

Following numerous complaints, Lancaster City Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team and the Neighbourhood Policing Team served a closure notice on the tenant of 30 Arcon House, Lancaster.

The effect of the notice is that people other than the habitual tenants are barred from entering the premises until the application for a full closure order is heard.

Anybody breaching the notice commits a criminal offence. The hearing for the closure order was due to take place today, Tuesday, at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court.

A spokesman for Morecambe Area Police said: “This is another example of the council and police working closely to target drug dealing and anti social behaviour.

“If you have any information regarding the dealing of drugs then drop us a line at Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or phone 01524 596986 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A Closure Order means that the police are authorised to secure the premises, in the first instance for up to three months.