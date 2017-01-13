Police called to machete attack near Bamber Bridge

A man has suffered serious injuries after a horror machete attack on an industrial estate near Bamber Bridge, say ambulance services.

Police and ambulance services were called to the incident on Leach Place at around 4.50pm on 12 January.

A man in his thirties suffered severe injuries to his fingers that included "full thickness lacerations", say North West Ambulance Services.

The man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is held in custody.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at around 4.50pm yesterday evening by the ambulance service following a report that a man had been injured by a machete outside an address on Three Nooks, Bamber Bridge.

"The 30 year old man suffered injuries to his fingers and was taken to hospital.

"A 26 year old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Wounding and is currently in custody."

Police maintained patrols around the area to reassure members of the public.