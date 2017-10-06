Police at the scene of a major incident in Clitheroe

Police have taped off the town's Santander Bank, in Castle Street, after an alleged incident.
Crime Scene Investigators are currently at the scene and the branch is thought to be closed.
More to follow.
Police have taped off the town's Santander Bank, in Castle Street, after an alleged incident.
Crime Scene Investigators are currently at the scene and the branch is thought to be closed.
More to follow.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.