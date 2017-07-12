Police arrest wanted teen in Preston

Police in Preston have arrested a missing teen who was wanted in connection with a number of burglaries.

The 15-year-old boy, who was missing from social care, had failed to answer bail in relation to the crimes, say police.

Officers had received sightings of the boy, who was missing for several weeks, but were unable to locate him until yesterday evening.

A spokesman for the police said: "For the past few weeks we have been trying to locate a 15 year-old male who was reported missing from social care.

"Whilst missing, the male has also failed to return to answer his bail at the police station in relation to a number of burglaries and was wanted for those offences also.

"Despite numerous sightings over the past few weeks he has managed to evade officers until today.

"Acting on fresh information officers stealthily approached an address off New Hall Lane on foot and surrounded it.

"After gaining entry the male tried to flee through the back door but was successfully detained and arrested."

The boy was taken into custody before being handed back into the care of social services.