Police appeal over stone-throwing youths

Police have released CCTV images of two youths they would like to speak to after stones have been thrown at moving vehicles in Preston.

Over the last six months, a number of buses and taxis have been damaged by stones which have been thrown from around Watling Street Road and Gamull Lane.

Police have already spoken to four youths in relation to these incidents and we have carried out extensive enquiries to try to identify the two youths pictured.

PC 6997 Geldard of Preston Police said: “These are serious incidents which have caused damage to vehicles that appear to have been deliberately targeted as they travelled through the area.

“They could have caused a great deal of harm and thankfully no one has been injured as a result of these stones being thrown.

“We have carried out extensive enquiries in an attempt to identify the youths pictured to no avail which is why we have now decided to release these images to the public and appeal for their help.

“We are keen to speak to these boys in connection with these incidents and if anyone recognises them or has any information that could help us then please get in touch as soon as possible.”