Police appeal over guide dog 'attack'

A guide dog was forced to run into the road to avoid being injured by another animal

Police have launched an appeal following the incident which happened in Meeting House Lane, Lancaster.

The incident happened on May 11 at around 11am.

A man was walking up Meeting House Lane towards the train station with his guide dog when another dog lunged at the guide dog to attack it.

This forced the Guide dog to run into the road to avoid injury.

Police are trying to locate the dog and owner responsible for this attack.

If anyone witnessed this incident and can provide any information about the dog or owner they should call 101 quoting log number LC-20170603-0179.