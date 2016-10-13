Police appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured

Police want to hear from witnesses to an accident in which a motorbike rider was seriously injured.

Emergency services were called around 10.50am on Wednesday, following reports of an accident on Moss Lane, Hesketh Bank.

A 21-year-old man riding a blue and white Lexmoto Adrenaline motorbike had been travelling eastbound towards Hesketh Lane when he was involved in a collision with a red Land Rover Freelander.

The motorcyclist, from Tarleton, was thrown from the bike suffering a serious head injury and broken leg. He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 52-year-old man from Penwortham, was uninjured.

The road was closed for more than two hours while accident investigators attended.

Police are appealing for information following the collision.

Sgt Finn Quainton, from Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Hesketh Bank.

“A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.

“If you witnessed the collision, or saw either the Lexmoto or Land Rover prior to the incident, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0411 of October 12.