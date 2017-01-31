Police appeal after motorbike thefts

Police are appealing for information after motorbikes were stolen from a garage in Chipping.

Thieves broke into a garage on Hesketh Lane between 10.30pm on January 28 and 8.30am on January 29 and took three bikes.

A Montesa Cota 349 1984 was stolen

The thieves stole a Gas Gas txt 321 1999 motorbike (similar bike pictured), a Montesa Cota 349 1984 off road trials bike and a Montesa Conta 242 1984 off road trials bike (actual bikes pictured).

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity around the time of the theft or anyone who recognises the bikes to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference EG1700587.