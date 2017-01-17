Police appeal after cannabis found during vehicle stop

Police would like to speak to a man from Bispham after a large quantity of cannabis was found during a vehicle stop.

Paul Stoney, 22, is currently wanted by police who would like to interview him as part of their on-going enquries.

The cannabis was found after the vehicle was stop checked on Elizabeth Street on 5 December.

A 22-year-old man from Thornton was arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said in a post to their Facebook page: "We want to speak to Paul as we think he can help us investigating a case where a large quantity of cannabis was found when we stop checked a vehicle in December 2016.

"Paul has been a little bit sheepish and has been refusing to answer our calls to arrange a voluntary interview so we thought about asking for a little bit of help to find him. Unfortunately he has moved on from the address we have for him."

If anyone knows where Paul is please get in touch with PC 4075 Plummer at Bispham Station quoting crime reference WA1619064. Phone number 101 or 07815 448321.