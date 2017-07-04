‘Please help us find our missing son’ pleads Preston mum

Lancashire police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man who has gone missing from home in Walton-le-Dale, near Preston.

Dale Scholefield was last seen at around 11pm on Monday night at Preston Train Station.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Dale’s mum, Andrea Scholefield, said: “Dale has never gone missing before and we have no idea where he might be, or why he hasn’t been in touch.

“All we know is this is totally out of character and we would urge anybody who knows where he is to contact police straight away.

“We also want to say to Dale: we love you and just want you home safe and well. Please just get in touch and let us know you’re okay.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are growing extremely concerned for the welfare of Dale Scholefield and locating him is a matter of urgency.

“We would urge anybody who has seen him, heard from him or knows where he may be to contact us as soon as possible.”

Dale is described as white, of stocky build, with short, blond hair and a beard.

He has a distinctive full sleeve tattoo on his left arm of a snake, lilies, a lamb and a lion, as well as one on his back which says ‘RIP Grandma’ and one on his upper right arm of a cross.

He was last seen wearing a blue PNE jacket, light blue trainers and was carrying a white holdall and an orange and yellow sleeping bag pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 179 of July 4th.