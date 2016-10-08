Plea to find missing Lancaster girl, 13

Police are appealing for help to find a 13 year old girl who is missing from Lancaster and thought to be in the Preston area.

Olivia Duxbury was last seen at around 9am on Thursday, October 6 at a car park on Owen Road, Lancaster.

She is described as white, 5ft 4in tall with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, black trousers and a tan coloured jacket with a fur hood. She is also thought to have a pair of pale blue jeans with her.

Police said: “We are getting increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing to anyone who may have seen her or knows where she might be to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We would also urge Olivia, if she sees this appeal, to make contact with us so that we can make sure she is safe.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 392 of 6th October.