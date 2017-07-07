Pet shop worker walked out of his Bamber Bridge store naked and exposed himself to woman

A pet shop worker walked out of his store “stark naked” and exposed himself to a shocked witness, a court heard.

Paul Brown, 57, who runs the Hoof and Paws animal store at Carr Place, Walton Summit, near Bamber Bridge, admits exposing himself outside the business unit on June 9.

In an interview the defendant, from Park Road, Darwen, East Lancashire, told police he had “misread the signals” from the woman, who was known to him.

He must pay a £250 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Prosecuting, Pam Ward said: “At 9am the woman was loading her car opposite his business unit’s car park. She heard someone shouting to get her attention.

“As she looked she saw him standing on something and at first thought he had no top on.

“She then noticed he had no trousers on. He put his hands on his head and was smiling at her.

“The complainant said she felt embarrassed.

“The defendant later came back out of the unit fully dressed and speaking towards her.

“She responded to him and said “You’re crazy”. She heard him say ‘hang on a minute’ but ignored him and drove away.”

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told the woman became anxious and started shaking after the incident.

She told police inappropriate comments had been made towards her before.

Brown admitted standing naked and the court heard he has a previous similar offences on his record from 2000.

His defence lawyer said: “This is an extremely unfortunate state of affairs for Mr Brown. It causes him to have a criminal conviction and to have to explain himself to his family and friends and colleagues.

“This is a situation where bravado got completely out of hand.

“June 9 was a very hot day.

“There had been a conversation with the woman along the lines of: “If it gets any hotter I’ll have to take my clothes off.

“His response was to do just that. He is very remorseful.

“There was no sexual motive as he suffers from fibroneuralgia which affects his libido.”