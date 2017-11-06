Pensioner taken to hospital with head injuries after attack in Penwortham

A pensioner suffered head injuries after he was attacked by a group of men in Penwortham, say police.

The man had been walking along Kingsfold Drive with his son shortly after 5pm on Sunday, November 5.

The son passed the group of five men without incident say police, but his father, who was following behind, was punched in the head causing him to fall.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a 67-year-old man was attacked by a group of five men in Penwortham.

"The man was walking home along Kingsfold with his son.

"They walked past the group of men who had been standing across from the junction to Buckingham Avenue.

"The group ignored the victim's son who had been walking slightly ahead of the victim and for an unknown reason the group have then attacked the victim with one of the offending group punching the victim to the head causing him to fall over the kerb and sustain injuries to his head."

The victim of the assault was taken Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but is not believed to have suffered serious life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or about the offenders can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1157 of November 5 or email 4239@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.