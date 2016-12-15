Pensioner suffers broken neck in hit-and-run in Preston

A pensioner has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run collision in Preston.

The incident happened at around 3.45pm yesterday (Wednesday) on Ribbleton Lane, when an Audi A3 collided with a 77-year-old pedestrian as he crossed the road at the junction of Skeffington Road.

The pedestrian was taken by road ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital, where he is being treated for a broken neck, fractured shoulder and fractured eye socket.

The driver of the Audi, a 24-year-old man from Ingol, made off from the scene but was later arrested on suspicion of driving without due care, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to report a collision. He has now been released on police bail, pending further enquiries, until March 11th 2017.

Sergeant Tracey Ward, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a nasty collision which left an elderly pedestrian with serious injuries.

“We are appealing to anybody who saw it or knows anything about it, and has not yet been spoken to, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 920 of December 14th.