Pensioner denies abuse allegations

A pensioner has taken to the witness stand to deny allegations he molested a young boy in the 1980s.

Kenneth Brown, 72, who was a bus driver for a local Morris dancing troupe, told jurors he was “shocked when the allegations came to light.

Mr Brown, a married grandfather from Goulding Avenue, Leyland, is accused of grabbing the youngster during visits to his home and touching him when he was as young as six.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault on a young boy and is on trial at Preston’s Sessions House court.

An investigation begun two and a half years ago, with the former British Leyland worker first learning of the accusations through his son, who had received a text message from the alleged victim.

He told the jury he had been out with his wife and returned home in July 2014 to find his son at his door.

He said: “ I was - well I couldn’t say anything. They had to really look after me it was a real shock - enough to cause anybody a heart attack really.

“I felt frightened to death.”

The court was told Brown and the complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had encountered each other at various social gatherings over the years and no ill will had ever been shown.

Prosecutor Claire Larton asked why, when asked about the alleged abuse in a police interview, Brown replied: “I don’t recall it. It was 30 years ago.”

She said: “The point is you didn’t say: ‘No I absolutely didn’t, that’s horrible’. You said: ‘I can’t remember.”

He replied: “I was under pressure.” (proceeding)