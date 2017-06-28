Passenger hate crime reports on Lancashire's train network trigger campaign

Passengers who use Lancashire’s railway are suffering abuse based on their race, religion, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, figures have shown.

British Transport Police has revealed 76 hate crimes were recorded on the rail network in the region since January.

Seven of those were at Preston railway station and another at Lancaster.

The force said violence and public order offences are the most reported crimes, and most happen on a Saturday or weekday evening.

It prompted moves to launch the #WeStandTogether campaign, an initiative designed to stamp out hate incidents on public transport.

Insp Granville Sellers said: “Everyone has the right to travel safely and not to be targeted, simply because of who they are or because of who you or your friends and family are, or who people think they are.

“Any victimisation or intolerance that is driven by hatred will have a significant and often much greater emotional and psychological impact on those involved, but offences that are motivated by hate and prejudice also have the wider potential to divide communities.

“Particularly after the recent horrific events in Manchester and London, now more than ever, we need to stand together to address hatred and extremism.

“There is never any excuse and we take our responsibility to investigate this type of crime, and provide full support to victims of hate crime extremely seriously.”

It comes two weeks after Preston train guard Matt Litton was given an award after he stepped in to stop a woman being racially abused.

Report hate crime by calling British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or texting 61016.

For an anti-Muslim incident tell MAMA on 0800 456 1226, WhatsApp 0734 1846086 or at tellmamauk.org

For Antisemitic incidents call CST on 0208 457 9999 or report at cst/org.uk