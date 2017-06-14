Parents ‘elated’ as notorious killer is back in prison

A notorious double killer was back behind bars today after breaching his parole.

The parents of Darren Pilkington’s second victim Carly Fairhurst today said they were elated that the 35-year-old, who was previously also jailed for the manslaughter of pal Paul Akister in 2000, was “back where he belongs.”

Carly Fairhurst

Trevor and Sheila Fairhurst, who live in Hindley, had spoken of their distress only last November after being told that Pilkington, jailed for their 19-year-old daughter’s manslaughter in a 2006 domestic violence attack, had been allowed back onto the streets.

His release by the parole board had included a raft of conditions including that he not attempt any contact with his victim’s immediate family and to enter an exclusion zone roughly described by the M6, M61 and East Lancashire Road.

The 400-square-mile area covers the whole of Wigan borough plus parts of Warrington, Chorley and Bolton to keep him a safe distance from Hindley.

Other restrictions with which he must comply included initially living at an approved probation hostel and be under curfew from 9pm to 7am; he also had to sign in daily at the hostel.

They said that Darren Pilkington had been recalled to prison and arrested by police on Tuesday night Trevor Fairhurst

Under Clare’s Law, if Pilkington formed a romantic relationship, he would have to inform the authorities.

He was undergoing regular drug and alcohol tests and officials were also looking out for any unusual changes behaviour changes.

Pilkington also had to complete a number of courses while in the hostel.

Exactly what Pilkington did to breach parole is not clear although the Fairhursts have been told that he had not tried to enter the exclusion zone nor had he been involved in any act of violence.

Mr Fairhurst said: “There was a knock at the door and the people from probation were there saying ‘we have got something to tell you.’

“They said that Darren Pilkington had been recalled to prison and arrested by police on Tuesday night. He has not been into the borough and hasn’t been involved in violence or anything like that, but that’s as much as we know.

“However, we are elated. Sheila threw her arms around one of the probation people. Pilkington was only let out in November - it just goes to show he can’t keep his nose clean.

“He is now back in a maximum security prison - we don’t know which one - and will eventually be up before the parole board for an oral hearing. They may then choose to detain him further or release him.”