Pair wanted in connection with Tarleton thefts

A CCTV appeal has been launched by police after two burglaries and an attempted burglary in Tarleton.

At around 12.10am on Monday, two men approached a shop in Church Road, gained entry to the property and stole a quantity of cash before making off from the scene.

An hour later two males attempted to break into an address on Sutton Lane, before leaving and breaking into a garage on Blackgate Lane around 1.20am, stealing cash and cigarettes.

The suspects in each incident are described as white, aged in their late teens to early 20s. One of the men was wearing a waterproof coat, baseball cap and hood and gloves. The second offender was wearing a light coloured padded coat, baseball cap, hood and gloves.

Police believe the incidents are linked and are appealing for information about a Fiat Stylo seen close to Blackgate Lane at the time of the thefts.

PC James Gielty, of Skelmersdale Police, said: “We are investigating three incidents during the early hours of Monday morning at addresses across the Tarleton area.

“Two properties have been raided and offenders have attempted to access to a third address.

“On each occasion the suspects have caused significant damage. We would like to speak to these two men (pictured) in connection with the offences.

“If you recognise them, please contact us immediately.

“We have also been provided with information about a car seen at the scene of the second burglary. A light silver, possibly blue Fiat Stylo five door hatchback with black alloys was seen in the Blackgate Lane area.

“Again, if you recognise this vehicle, please contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SB1604143 for the Church Road burglary, SB1604144 for the Sutton Lane attempted burglary or SB1604145 for the Blackgate Lane incident.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.