Two men have been jailed for more than 25 years after raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Blackpool.

William Kelly, 46, of Beechfield Avenue, Blackpool (pictured, left) and Steve Williams, 49, of The Combs, Dewsbury, were sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Monday, September 11.

The pair were arrested by police after a 25-year-old woman reported she had been attacked in April last year.

On the evening of April 29, 2016, the victim had been at a bar in the Blackpool area when she was raped and sexually assaulted by Kelly.

Following CCTV enquiries, detectives discovered Williams had been present during the offences.

The pair then took the woman to a bed and breakfast hotel in the South Shore area where Williams also raped and sexually assaulted the victim.

After the attack the woman reported her ordeal to a friend, who called police.

Kelly and Williams were subsequently arrested and charged with a number of serious sexual offences.

Kelly pleaded guilty to four offences of rape and sexual assault, but Williams pleaded not guilty and his case went to trial. In May he was found guilty of three counts of rape and two of sexual assault.

At court Kelly was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison, with Williams jailed for 14 years.

Det Sgt Steve Harry, of Blackpool CID, said: “This was a truly horrific sex attack where a young woman was targeted by Williams and Kelly before being subjected to an appalling ordeal.

“The imprisonment of Williams and Kelly, for the shocking offences they committed, may offer some sense of justice to the victim of their crimes and clearly offers protection to the wider community.

“It is clear however, that their actions will have a long-lasting effect on her. She continues to be supported by specially trained officers and we must praise her for the strength she has shown which has ensured these predatory individuals have been jailed.

“The investigating officer, Det Con Kirsty Taylor, has also worked tirelessly to secure these convictions and great credit goes to her for this result.

“We welcome the sentences and hope they serve as a warning to others.”