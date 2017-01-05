Pair charged following Preston New Year death

Detectives have charged a man with murder following the death of a 67-year-old man in Preston on New Year’s Day.

Nathan Richardson, 19, of Bury Road, Bolton was charged last night and will make his first appearance at Preston Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday 5 January 2017).

A second man, Luke Jenkinson, 22, of De Lacy Street, Preston has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear at court today.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed pending further enquiries.

We were called by the Ambulance Service at around 8.30am on Monday (1 January 2017) morning after a man, 67, was found unconscious and partially clothed on Hammond Street, Preston near to Plungington Community Centre.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a critical condition but sadly later died. He had suffered a head injury and it is believed he was the victim of a serious assault just prior to being found.

If you have any information about this incident but haven’t yet spoken to the police, please call us on 101 quoting incident reference 768 of January 1st 2017.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.