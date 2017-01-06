Pair appear in court over murder of Chinese visitor

A MAN accused of murdering a Chinese visitor to Preston has made his second appearance at court.

Wenqing Xu, a 67-year-old man from China, had been walking in the city when he suffered a fatal head injury.

Lancashire Police were alerted by the North West Ambulance Service at around 8.30am on New Year’s Day after Mr Xu was found unconscious and partially clothed on Hammond Street, Preston, close to Plungington Community Centre.

Mr Xu later died in the Royal Preston Hospital from a head injury.

Wearing a yellow and grey sports top, Preston man Nathan Richardson, 19, appeared at Preston Crown Court by video link from HMP Preston where he is on remand. He is accused of the pensioner’s murder.

His co-defendant Luke Jenkison, 22, of De Lacy Street, Ashton, Preston appeared by video link separately.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, told both men the case would be listed for a plea and case management hearing on April 10 with the trial expected to take place on June 5.

Lancashire police said a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed pending further enquiries.