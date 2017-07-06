Owners of new Preston business 'devastated' after thieves target shop

Owners of a newly opened baby shop in Preston have said they are devastated after thieves targeted their business.

Thieves stole a £600 pram from the Baby Boutique in St George's Shopping Centre on June 13, say police.

The shop had been open for less than a month when thieves took the Baby Style Oyster Max double pram.

Shop owner Sarah Marsh, 32 said: "We are just a small family business. The money we put into this has all come from our own savings.

"We have poured every penny we have into this shop. I've had to replace the pram with my own money which I can't really afford to do.

"We were just devastated."

"The worst thing is the effect all this has had on my mother.

"She was in the shop at the time of the theft.

"She has just cried and cried. She told me she felt like an old fool. My heart just breaks for her.

"So many really great people in Preston have been coming in and offering their support.

"But this theft has really made us worry about whether or not the shop will work.

"If it happened again we don't know what would we would do.

"I just hope the people responsible are caught."

Police are now appealing for members of the public to help them identify the two men pictured in CCTV images who they believe may be able to help with their investigation.

A spokesman said: "We are trying to identify the two men in this CCTV image.

"We wish to speak to them following a shoplifting incident in which a £600 pram was stolen from the St Georges Shopping Centre Preston."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20170613-0987.