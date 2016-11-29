Own up plea to night-time plant vandal

Cafe bosses are calling on a woman behind a seemingly random night time attack to own up.

James Haythornthwaite and Rebecca Kelly returned from a hard day’s work to discover the door and steps of the Escape Cafe in Kirkham covered in mud and flowers ripped out of window boxes.

CCTV from Escape Cafe in Kirkham

A quick check of the CCTV system at the Poulton Street venue revealed a lone woman had been behind the damage, which happened late on Saturday night.

But they have no idea why anyone would want to carry out such a random act.

James said: “We came back from doing an outside catering job and tehre was mud everywhere.

“We just couldn’t work it out so we looked at the CCTV and there she was.

“This woman is standing there, throwing plants at the door and shouting at the building.

“We just don’t know why.

“It goes on for about five minutes before she leaves.”

Rebecca said: “Maybe she’d had a night out, had a few too many.

“Perhaps she thought somebody she knew was inside the building, we just don’t know.

“The place was empty at the time.”

The incident has been reported to police and James is hoping the woman will see the error of her ways and see fit to replace the plants she threw.

He said: “It’s the Christmas lights switch-on this week and we want the town to look good.

“It’s just a good job she didn’t go down the whole street ripping up all the beds.

“The Council pays for the planters, maybe she should come forward and pay for them to be filled again.”

Lancashire Police confirmed it was investigating an incident of criminal damage.

Anyone with infomation should call 101 quoting log 403 of November 28.