'Our mum was every part of us' - daughters' tribute to terror attack victim Jane Tweddle

The daughters of South Shore Academy receptionist Jane Tweddle, who was killed in the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena, say there are 'no words' for how they feel.

The 51-year-old, who had gone to the venue with a friend to pick up her friend's daughter, was one of 23 people killed when Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb shortly after American singer Ariana Grande's concert in May.

Jane Tweddle

Some 250 others were injured.

In a statement released through Greater Manchester Police, Harriet Taylor, Lily Taylor, and Isabelle Taylor said: "There are no words for how we feel - our mum was every part of us. She is our strength, our laughter, our inner warrior, our kindness and our compassion. Forever we will hold on to those traits for it is our mum who instilled them in us.



“If you knew our mum well enough you’d know she didn’t have the greatest luck in the world, and we think back to that night and if only she had one second of luck on her side we wouldn’t be writing this. But then we thought maybe our mum was the only person who was strong enough to have all this bad luck and to keep on going, keep on smiling, to keep on helping other people, going out of her way to make sure everyone around her was smiling.



“Our mum never gave up on smiling and being happy. Our house was full of laughter and love - mum was always going out of her way to make sure us girls were happy, even if she had a bad day she’d still put all her effort in to crack a smile out of us.



“She’d pull the oldest tricks in the book to get us laughing, pretending someone was pulling her from the other side of the door with her own arm and going crossed eyed was her favourite. She was our mum, our best friend, our everything. She taught us everything we know, raised us and she was the light of our life and it’ll never be as bright without her. She will always be with us, the three of us together are our mum and we will do our best in life to make her so proud."

The family thanked police family liaison officers Dermot Murray and Mike Brook for their support, and said 'we truly wouldn't have coped without them'.

"We will never forget Dermot or Mike, and we know for certain our mum would have loved them," they added.

Jane with friends

They also thanked CitySuites in Manchester for putting them up for two weeks and for 'making us feel at home, comfortable, and making the best brews'.

"The bereavement nurses were incredible with all the families. South Shore Academy, the school our mums worked at, were all incredible and showed so much love for our mum," they added, also thanking James Edgar for playing 'beautifully' at Jane's funeral, the Barnsley family for 'opening up their home and family to us', and Robbie Williams for singing at the Manchester One Love concert.

They added: "He was the main reason for us going, he made the night so much more magical for us.

"We’ve witnessed some amazing gestures from amazing people, it was so heart-warming to see a community come together during something so sad, but it gave us a tiny bit of light at the end of the tunnel and we just hope that in the future bad things shouldn’t have to happen for people to come together, we should already be together.

“Our mum loved a family day out to Beacon Fell, any excuse to get up there she would use it, so in memory of our incredible mum we did a family walk with our dog and familiar faces on Sunday, July 2.

“Like our mum used to sing (a lot) 'every moment spent with you is a moment I treasure.’ Our mum is and always will be our treasure."