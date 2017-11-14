Officer taken to hospital after police car hit during pursuit through Preston

A police officer was taken to hospital after a patrol car was hit by a vehicle in Preston.

Police say that patrols attempted to stop a Corsa at around 1.40am on Tuesday, November 14 but instead the car sped off leading them on a pursuit through the city centre.

The Corsa failed to stop for patrols in Preston

During the chase, a marked police car was glanced by the vehicle on Friargate. An officer, who was in the vehicle, was taken to hospital for precautionary checks, but is not believed to have been seriously injured.

A spokesman for the police said: "We got behind a car and requested it to stop. But instead of stopping, the car ended up leading us on a tour around Preston.

"During the pursuit the car glanced a marked police car on Friargate. An officer was taken to hospital for checks but was not seriously injured.

"We pursued the car to Crookings Lane in Penwortham where it attempted to cross farmland.

"It spun in mud and thankfully the driver didn't attempt to run."

One man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and drink or drug driving offences.

He remains in custody.