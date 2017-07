A hate crime officer covering Lancaster and Blackpool has been shortlisted for the Positive Role Model Award for LGBT in the National Diversity Awards 2017.

PC Ian Ashton will be joining charities and role models from across the UK at the Anglican Cathedral in Liverpool on September 8, 2017 for the UK’s largest celebration of diversity.

An officer for 24 years with Lancashire Constabulary, PC Ashton has worked on immediate response and is now community cohesion and hate crime officer.