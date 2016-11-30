Offender jailed for sexual activity with a child under 16 wanted by police

A 22-year-old man with links to the Burnley area is wanted by police for failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.

Kyle Killian, of no fixed address, was jailed in January 2015 for sexual activity with a child under 16 and released from prison on November 15, 2016.

As part of his notification requirements he must register his address every seven days with police. However, on Friday (November 25) he failed to do so and has not registered since.

Officers are appealing for information following his disappearance.

Det Sgt Steve Munro, of Lancashire Police, said: “Killian, a registered sex offender, is wanted by police after failing to comply with his notification requirements.

“We are urging anyone with information leading to his whereabouts to contact us immediately.

“Likewise, if Killian sees this appeal, I would urge him to hand himself in.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

