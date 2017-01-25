Notorious double killer hunted by police following two burglaries

A notorious double killer from Preston is being hunted by police in connection with two burglaries.

Serial offender Stephen Bosanko, 36, is wanted in connection with a burglary at an opticians on Tithebarn Street which happened between December 23 and December 27, 2016.

Officers also want to speak to him about a burglary at a newsagents on Broadway, Fulwood which happened on January 7.

Bosanko, who had killed two people by the time he was 22, has links to the Preston and Blackpool areas.

DC Warren Gibson of Preston Police said: “We are making enquiries to find Stephen Bosanko and I would urge anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also urge Mr Bosanko to contact us as soon as possible and make arrangements to hand himself in.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1700291.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.